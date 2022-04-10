Zacks: Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will post $743.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $742.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.81 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $329.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 280,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $780.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

