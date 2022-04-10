Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. KB Home reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $12.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 2,329,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,489. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $35,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

