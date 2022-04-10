Zacks: Analysts Expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. LXP Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LXP Industrial Trust.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 261,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,409,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,816. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

