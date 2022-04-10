Zacks: Analysts Expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.06. 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,034. Matterport has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

