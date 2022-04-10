Zacks: Analysts Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 223,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,921. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

