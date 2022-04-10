Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce $4.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.01. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $5.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $253.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

