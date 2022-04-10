Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.57. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 266,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

