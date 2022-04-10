Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.60 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 31.1% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 620,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

