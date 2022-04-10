Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $616,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $131,074,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

