Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

