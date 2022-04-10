Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Expro Group posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 394,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.