Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Expro Group posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 394,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.