Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 215,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,192. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

