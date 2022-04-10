Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,166. Kforce has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

