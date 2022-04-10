Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OWLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 163,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.97. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.