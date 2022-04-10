Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the lowest is $3.45 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $16.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,012. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18. Quanta Services has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

