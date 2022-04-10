Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 138,234 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

