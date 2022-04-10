Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.84 Million

Analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.09 million and the lowest is $66.43 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $299.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $380.20 million, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $398.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

ARIS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

