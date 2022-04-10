Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.66. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $17,373,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

