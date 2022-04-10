Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.