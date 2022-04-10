Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHX. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. State Street Corp increased its position in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

