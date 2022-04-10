Zacks: Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.45). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. 612,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,391. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,331,000 after buying an additional 193,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

