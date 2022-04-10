Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 558,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

