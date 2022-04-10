Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Dawson James lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 282,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

