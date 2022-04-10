Zacks: Brokerages Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLNO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 2,402,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.