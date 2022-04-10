Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Get Valneva alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of VALN opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valneva has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.