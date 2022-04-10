Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Surrozen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Surrozen by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.