Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of TWIN opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. Twin Disc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

