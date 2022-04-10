Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $181.92.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $14,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $41,406,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $5,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 177,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.