Zero Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $341,507.27 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00390208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00086596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00100415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,280,906 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

