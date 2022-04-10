Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,669 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $11,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,099 shares of company stock valued at $59,300,303. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of DASH opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.