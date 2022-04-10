Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,964 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,874,000 after purchasing an additional 698,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.