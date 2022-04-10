Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 110,348 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,348 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

