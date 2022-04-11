$0.04 EPS Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million.

FWRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

FWRG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

