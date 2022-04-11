-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

Several equities analysts have commented on BBAI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.