$0.07 EPS Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Nokia Oyj posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,921,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,421,701. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

