-$0.09 EPS Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LICY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $58,500,000. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $18,918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $18,684,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LICY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

