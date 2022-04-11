$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 65,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $827.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

