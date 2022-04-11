$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVGI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. 7,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

