-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average is $245.46. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 2.20. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

