-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 145.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in IMV by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IMV by 119.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IMV by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IMV remained flat at $$1.36 on Wednesday. 5,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,729. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
