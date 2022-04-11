-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 145.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in IMV by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IMV by 119.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IMV by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV remained flat at $$1.36 on Wednesday. 5,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,729. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

