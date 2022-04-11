-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

ZYNE stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 124,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.