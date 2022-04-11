$0.39 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,240,000 after buying an additional 336,265 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 698,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.