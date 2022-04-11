$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.