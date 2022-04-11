-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.41). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

AEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 18,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,537. The company has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.99. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

