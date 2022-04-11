-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). International Seaways reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,315,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

