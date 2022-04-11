$0.59 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Haemonetics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after buying an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after buying an additional 386,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 139.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.