-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $11,922,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 2,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,460. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

