-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $525.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

