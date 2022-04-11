$0.72 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club also reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

