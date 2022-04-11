$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. Welltower has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

